Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Quinn and Eric are standing in the Forrester living room rehashing his family’s meddling into their very awkward throuple with Carter. Quinn thinks all his kinfolk blame her and Eric says he has tried to explain the situation as clearly as he can.

Side Note: After all Ridge and Brooke’s sexcapades, you would think they would have some understanding of this very odd throupling.

Eric thinks he is being treated like an old fool that doesn’t know whether to scratch his watch or wind his butt. Quinn is frustrated. Eric reestablishes he knows the feelings that exist between Quinn and Carter. Quinn reminds Eric that she is his wife.

Side Note: Did Eric need to be reminded of their marital status?

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Deacon Recoils as Sheila Reminds Him She Always Gets What She Wants

Eric wonders if being his wife is enough to allow Quinn to leave her feelings for Carter behind. Quinn assures Eric that being his wife is all that matters. She wonders if he really understands how much being his wife actually means to her.

Side Note: Hmmmm . . . does being Eric’s wife actually outweigh all of the lusciousness that is Carter?

Quinn reiterates that being Eric’s wife is the greatest gift she has ever received. She cherishes every martini, every time they sit at the piano, every time they made love . . . whoops! They embrace and Eric stares longingly at Quinn’s portrait.

Side Note: Is anyone else taking bets on how long it is before Donna’s portrait occupies that same space?

Will anyone every understand Eric, Quinn and Carter’s throuple? Will Quinn and Eric continue to enjoy martinis whilst singing campfire songs at the piano? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!