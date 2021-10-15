October 15, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Eric is Shocked to Learn That Donna Still Has Love For Her Honey Bear

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 18-22, 2021
John McCook

John McCook

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) remember they have their own business to tend to.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) wants Quinn (Rena Sofer) to ditch town with him.

Bill (Don Diamont) puts in work to win Katie’s (Heather Tom) affection.

Pam (Alley Mills) and Charlie (Dick Christie) return.

Much to Ridge’s chagrin, Bill interrupts a moment of romance between him and Brooke.

Zende (Delon De Metz) and Paris (Diamond White) hit the sheets.

Bill asks Brooke to help him with Katie.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) plan their assault on the Forrester family.

Brooke tries to set Eric (John McCook) up with Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

Sheila and Deacon spot Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn (Tanner Novlan), and start making out.

Katie makes friends with an unlikely person.

Eric is stunned when Donna confesses her feelings. 

