Candace Cameron Bure on The View Stint: "I Have PTSD"

Candace Cameron Bure's one-season stint on The View was quite enough for her. In an interview with current co-host Sara Haines on "The View: Behind the Table," Cameron Bure joined by former host Raven-Symoné told the ladies she was told that being a panelist on season 19 would involve "evergreen" topics and it wouldn't be about politics.

Once Donald Trump entered the race in 2015, it changed. Cameron Bure stated:

I was pitched a completely different direction, because that was my hesitation. I said, 'Politics is not, it's not my bag. I've never spoken publicly about politics. I don't even come from a political family, meaning I didn’t grow up speaking about politics.' So they had told me, 'We're going so much lighter,' a lot more would be evergreen. We want to talk more about family and sex and life, so I was, like, absolutely, 100 percent, I'm onboard. And then it all changed when Trump entered the race.

According to Cameron Bure, it took an emotional toll on her well-being. The Fuller House star revealed:

The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now. There was only one type of stress that I've ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.

Cameron Bure explained she felt a vast amount of pressure to be the conservative voice of the show during her one season but wasn't comfortable being as such. The topics "challenged" the actress because she neither wanted to talk about them nor cared about them but was pushed by producers to weigh in, regardless. Cameron Bure stated: