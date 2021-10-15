Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of October 18-22, 2021

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Deidre Hall

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Marlena's (Deidre Hall) odd behavior is starting to cause concern. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) tries to help with prayer, but MarDevil finds it all very amusing.

John (Drake Hogestyn) realizes his Doc just isn't herself and Abe (James Reynolds) wonders if she's been possessed again.

Neither Paulina (Jackée Harry) nor Julie like the look in Marlena's eyes. John decides it's time for Doc to expose those wicked eyes and MarDevil decides Julie is the one who has to pay the price.

