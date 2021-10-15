October 15, 2021
Publish date:

Days of Our Lives Promo: Julie Wonders What The Devil Has Gotten Into Marlena

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of October 18-22, 2021
Author:
Susan Seaforth Hayes, Deidre Hall

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Deidre Hall

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Marlena's (Deidre Hall) odd behavior is starting to cause concern. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) tries to help with prayer, but MarDevil finds it all very amusing.

John (Drake Hogestyn) realizes his Doc just isn't herself and Abe (James Reynolds) wonders if she's been possessed again. 

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: MarDevil Rises Up as Ben And Ciara Make Baby Plans

Neither Paulina (Jackée Harry) nor Julie like the look in Marlena's eyes. John decides it's time for Doc to expose those wicked eyes and MarDevil decides Julie is the one who has to pay the price.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

days spoilers 9_17_2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Johnny and Allie Read All About Grandma Marlena’s Dance With The Devil

Sep 17, 2021
Comment
days-demons
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Fall Preview: The Devil Is So Busy in Salem (VIDEO)

Sep 17, 2021
Comment
days spoilers 10_1_2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Doug Senses Danger as MarDevil Sets Her Sights on Julie

Oct 1, 2021
Comment
days promo 8_27_2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Salem's Finest Hit The Road!

Aug 27, 2021
Comment