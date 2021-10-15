Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of October 18-22, 2021

Deidre Hall

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Marlena (Deidre Hall) gives herself fully to the Devil.

A blast from the past returns to cause trouble for Jake (Brandon Barash).

Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) plan their upcoming nuptials.

Marlena gives Johnny (Carson Boatman) the go-ahead to make his movie.

John (Drake Hogestyn) gets his hands on the recording of Marlena’s session with Doug (Bill Hayes).

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Paulina make nice.

Victor (John Aniston) pays Melinda (Tina Huang) a visit to try and get Justin (Wally Kurth) out of jail.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) decides to try out a relationship with Roman (Josh Taylor).

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) decides to ditch her digs at the Kiriakis mansion.

John wants to know what is going on with Marlena.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) fills Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) in on his new gig to find Kristen.

Abigail (Marci Miller) starts to put Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) puzzle pieces together.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Justin do some jailhouse exercising.

Abigail gives Chad (Billy Flynn) the latest intel on Gwen’s arrest.

Rafe (Galen Gering) has serious questions for Jake.

Julie has a tense confrontation with Marlena.

Jake comes to Abe’s aid.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) wants another date with Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

MarDevil heads to Bayview to check on Doug.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!