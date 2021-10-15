October 15, 2021
Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1019: Overactors Anonymous

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver dive into the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines. 

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

