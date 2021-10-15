Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1019: Overactors Anonymous

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver dive into the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.