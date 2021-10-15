October 15, 2021
General Hospital Spoilers for the week of October 18-22, 2021
Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) learn that Peter (Wes Ramsey) can control Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) have a visit.

Anna (Finola Hughes) rescues Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is worried about Michael (Chad Duell).

Ned (Wally Kurth) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) continue to battle over Leo’s possible autism.

More about Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) past is revealed.

Cameron (William Lipton) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) head to court to support Spencer.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) helps Jason (Steve Burton) prove a point.

Somebody’s spying on Curtis and Portia.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Brook Lynn Feels Olivia's Wrath For Using Leo to Trick Austin

Michael does some wheeling and dealing.

Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Anna do something quite surprising.

Sam is hopeful when she sees Drew carved Scout’s name into the wall of his cell.

Robert attempts to force Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) to tell him everything.

Ava (Maura West) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) have a little party of two.

Anna and Robert tell Sam and Dante that Drew may be dead.

Terry (Cassandra James) gets an unexpected call.

Jason and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) join the search for Drew.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) get awkward. 

