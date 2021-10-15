Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) tries to keep a stiff upper lip with all that is happening with her. Look for Abby's world to be rocked when she gets some distressful news from Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) gets frustrated with some developments. Meanwhile, look for Devon to guide Adam (Mark Grossman), of all people, on the right path.

Amanda: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) gets help from Michael (Christian LeBlanc) on a legal matter.

Billy/Lily: The couple (Jason Thompson and Christel Khalil) faces a huge ethical issue. What will Billy and Lily do?

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) has an interesting wedding gift for his daughter Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and his new son-in-law, Ashland (Richard Burgi). Meanwhile, Victor still has a bone to pick with Nick (Joshua Morrow) regarding him investigating Ashland.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) attempts to get Victor and Nick to squash their beef. Will Nikki be successful in getting her husband and son to bury the hatchet?

Victoria: The new Mrs. Locke and her hubby plan their future together.

Adam/Sally: The scheming red-headed fashion designer (Courtney Hope) pulls off her coup of switching out Victoria's dress and thinks she's a hit. The gag is, the Newmans don't give her any credit or acknowledgment for the dress.

Sally gets the wind knocked out of her sails, but Adam tells her not to give up hope; the family will soon come around and give her dues. Watch for Adam and Sally to share yet another kiss!

Despite Adam not wanting to mix business with pleasure, he and Sally are getting close and it unnerves him. Adam wonders if he's moving too fast with someone after all the chaos he had with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) over the summer and wonders how it will affect Connor. Is Adam right or is he scared to move on with someone new?

Noah: The prodigal Newman (Rory Gibson) gives his mother, Sharon (Sharon Case), a big surprise.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) has a heart-to-heart with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Look for Sally to spy on the two and plot with this intel.

Kevin: The hacker (Greg Rikaart) gives Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) a sounding board when he vents out his issues.

Lauren: The Fenmore's heiress (Tracey Bregman) puts the screws to her sis-in-law, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).