Cameron Mathison

On today's General Hospital recap: Carly tells Sonny the man he was in Nixon Falls is a mystery to her. Sonny asks what's changed with her and tells her he spoke with Jason. Carly admits that she and Jason would have slept together if Sonny hadn't returned.

Sonny's not happy, but Carly says they had to get married to show a united front to the other families. Sonny pushes, so Carly admits they decided it would be a real marriage and they were falling in love. Sonny asks about any leftover feelings, but Carly claims they've gone back to just being friends.

Carly puts the blame on Nina for keeping his existence a secret, but Sonny doesn't blame her. Carly is upset about losing nine months together and Sonny agrees they need to rebuild their relationship. (I swear to Dog, if I hear Carly say "NINE MONTHS" one more time, Imma gonna hafta smack someone!)

Britt asks Jason for help to find Liesl alive. She tells him about the conference and taht her plane disappeared. Britt mentions her mother had plans to kill Peter in St Lucia. Britt thinks she should head to there and Jason agrees to go with her.

Ava reaches out to Spencer at the PCPD. She says she can talk Nikolas into helping Spencer, but he's not interested. Ava says no one is coming to his rescue except for her. Ava adds they need to co-exist, but Spencer doesn't want to cave to her demands.

Nikolas tells Kevin that Spencer was the stalker, but regrets throwing him out and cutting him off. Nikolas says Alexis told him not to estrange himself from Spencer and he's not sure what he should do. Kevin admits it's disturbing, but he believes Spencer feels remorse. Nikolas says Spencer didn't do it alone.

Just then, Esme shows up and tells Nikolas to get Spencer from the police station. Kevin explains that Spencer's behavior was criminal. Nikolas says she could be arrested as well. Esme throws Spencer under the bus, claiming she offered to help him when she saw how sad Spencer was. Esme says Spencer needs the love of his family and not punishment, but both Kevin and Nikolas aren't falling for it.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Jason Confesses Sonny's Return Tanked His Wedding Night Plans

Kevin tells Nikolas that Esme is manipulating him, but he can either bail out Spencer or help him take responsibility for his actions. Ava arrives and says Spencer hasn't learned his lesson yet. Ava says that Spencer is unrepentant, so Nikolas agrees that a night in jail might do Spencer some good. Esme returns to the station and is upset that Spencer didn't take Ava's deal. Spencer says he won't let Ava control him like she does Nikolas.

Drew is confused when he wakes up and finds a new injury in his arm. Peter drags Liesl to take care of him. Liesl says he was shot, but Drew has no idea how. Drew says he was talking to Peter, then has no memory of anything after that. He says he lost an entire day and that hasn't happened since he was controlled by Helena. Liesl figures it's happening again and the two realize that Peter is controlling Drew.

Sam and Dante come across Anna and Robert after the shooting. Sam believes it was Peter and explains how the plane crash was staged. Anna counters that Chloe told them Drew is being held prisoner. Sam asks about Valentin. Anna tells her he's disappeared as well. Sam's worried about Drew, but Anna reassures her that Peter likely needs to keep Drew alive.

Robert gets a call to interrogate the bartender. When he returns, he tells them about a secret compound owned by Victor. He says Victor is working with Peter and that Drew and Valentin are alive and being kept.

Victor confronts Peter about the shooting and how the WSB is all over this now. Victor figures out that Peter has known all along how to activate Drew and sent him out to shoot at Robert and Anna. Victor has his goons take Peter away.

(LIne of the day: Ava to Spencer: "Just think, you had nowhere to sleep tonight, but now you do." I mean, come on, that's hilarious!! )

Check back each weekday for the latest General Hospital recap!