The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of October 18-22, 2021

Heather Tom

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Bill (Don Diamont) wants to put his marriage back together with Katie (Heather Tom). He turns to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to plead his case.

Katie however, confides in Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about her issues with Bill, and wonders if there is another man out there for her.

