The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Katie Wonders If Life Exists Beyond Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of October 18-22, 2021
Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Bill (Don Diamont) wants to put his marriage back together with Katie (Heather Tom). He turns to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to plead his case.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Sheila and Deacon Make Plans to Sabotage The Forresters

Katie however, confides in Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about her issues with Bill, and wonders if there is another man out there for her.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

