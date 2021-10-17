October 17, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1020: Today's Soap Opera Storytelling: Short-term Gratification vs. Building Long-term Legacies

On today's Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver dive into whether or not today's soap operas are too focused on short-term gratification instead of laying the foundation for long-term legacies.  

What is a storyline that stands out for you that drove storylines or spawned a new generation or stories for decades?  

All four soaps have varying degrees of issues, but which is doing it best and which needs the most work? 

What original storylines are being told today that come closest to laying the foundation for a decade of future stories? 

Where are today's biggest missed storyline opportunities? 

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

From the Daytime Confidential Podcast Archive: The Craziest Things We've Done to Watch Soaps

