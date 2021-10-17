October 17, 2021
The Young and the Restless Promo: Victor Makes It Clear to Billy He Needs to Back Off

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of October 18-22, 2021
Eric Braeden

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Billy (Jason Thompson) turns to Victor (Eric Braeden) for answers when Jesse Gaines (Jamison Jones) goes missing. Victor has had enough of the wayward Abbott and tells Billy he's going to pull the gloves off.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Ashland and Victoria Head Down the Aisle as Victor Sidelines Billy

Billy lets Lily (Christel Khalil) know what's happening and tells her they need to make the first strike.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

