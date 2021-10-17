The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of October 18-22, 2021

Eric Braeden

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Billy (Jason Thompson) turns to Victor (Eric Braeden) for answers when Jesse Gaines (Jamison Jones) goes missing. Victor has had enough of the wayward Abbott and tells Billy he's going to pull the gloves off.

Billy lets Lily (Christel Khalil) know what's happening and tells her they need to make the first strike.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!