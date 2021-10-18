Heather Tom

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Katie is at Carter's apartment questioning his ethics regarding his arrangement with Quinn and Eric. She adds she's not surprised by Quinn's behavior, but is by Carter's. Katie just thinks it's flat out wrong, despite Eric's endorsement.

Carter claims that Eric insisted on it because it was what he wanted. Katie thinks Carter is too good for this, at least that's what she thought. Katie pulls back and apologizes for coming at him so hard, but she can see how defeated Eric is. She thinks his life at this point should be peaceful and rewarding.

Katie is on a tear. She reminds him of how the Forresters treated him and how he's Ridge's best friend (!). When Katie says she just doesn't get it, Carter blurts out that he fell in love.

Side Note: Carter knows how to stop a speeding train. Katie is now speechless.

Carter adds that it was the poorest decision he's ever made, but in the end it didn't matter because Quinn left him.

