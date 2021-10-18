Melissa Joan Hart Wins $1 Million For Charity on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Eric McCandless/ABC

Melissa Joan Hart is bringing home the big bucks for a good cause. The Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress became the first star to bring home $1 million on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (for charity), USA TODAY noted. In the match, Hart went up against Tituss Burgess and Lacey Chabert.

Hart told the publication:

It was super exciting and pretty nerve-wracking; I rarely win game shows.

The syndicated Wheel of Fortune has only seen three "Million Dollar Wedge" winners since it was introduced in 2008. Hart, who is celebrating Sabrina the Teenage Witch's 25th anniversary, said of her triumph:

I would like to say witchcraft was involved. But to be honest, I prayed a lot more than any kind of sorcery. I literally prayed every round, especially that winning round. I'd close my eyes and say, 'God, give me focus and calm and let me just read these letters.'

The Clarissa Explains It All actress brought home $1,039,800 for Youth Villages, which assists children with emotional and behavioral issues and their families.

Hart also requested to take home the $1 million winning card with her, saying:

They had to ask the prop people, 'Can we make more of these?' "So not only did I win the million, I stole the million-dollar card.

The card, signed by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, now resides in Hart's home office in Nashville, Tennessee, along with her show nametag and some of the confetti showered on her when she won.