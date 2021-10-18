Peter Bergman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Sally calls out for Jack when she spots him at the reception. He looks mildly irritated at the intrusion. Jack tells Sally he heard about the fast one Sally pulled on Victoria to get her to wear her the wedding dress she designed.

Sally admits it's true, but claims it's not the usual way she does things.

Side Note: That's exactly the way she does things.

Jack tells Sally she's lucky Victoria liked the dress and turns to walk away. Sally stops him and corrects Jack by telling him luck had nothing to do with it. She informs Jack that she worked her tail off to make the perfect dress for Victoria . . . and she looked spectacular.

Sally wonders if Jack can just admit the dress was a showstopper and Jack wonders why she cares what he thinks. She's taken aback and tells Jack he's right . . . it shouldn't matter at all. Jack walks away when Adam appears.

