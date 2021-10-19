Lawrence Saint-Victor

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We're still at Carter's apartment, where the duo are talking about their tanked and tragic love lives. Carter apologizes for bringing up her marriage, but he explains how at least she had a shot. He goes onto say he never got that and expresses how alone he feels.

Katie knows about loneliness. She tells Carter how you can still feel all by yourself, even in a house full of people. Katie says that Bill is great at making you feel like the only person in the room, but is even better at making you feel invisible.

Katie admits she's never felt so alone and tells Carter not to make assumptions about her. Carter says she caught him at a bad time . . . he's hurting. Katie tells Carter she can see that and doesn't like seeing him in pain. She encourages Carter not to give up on love. Carter thinks his best option is to give up based on her previous review.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Katie Rips Into Carter For His Involvement With Quinn

Katie throws Carter's words back to him . . . he caught her at a bad time too. Carter questions what's wrong with him and wonders if his destiny is to be alone. Katie doesn't believe in destiny, but thinks it's all about luck. She declares they may just be unlucky in love. Katie apologizes for her intrusion and judgement about him. Carter forgives her and tells her next time she has an invitation.

