Have The View Staffers Been Banned From Speaking to Meghan McCain?

Are the women of The View forbidden from talking to former co-host Meghan McCain? Page Six is reporting speaking to McCain is a no-no for the staffers, due to her upcoming memoir "Bad Republican" and her new job over at The Daily Mail.

The View's showrunner Brian Teta has tried to ban staff from speaking to McCain due to being paranoid she will run back and tell her new place of employment all the behind-the-scenes shenanigans going on.

The gossip column alleges nobody is listening to Teta and McCain is still friends with her former co-workers and people think he's a little on the wacky side for this mandate. According to sources:

Brian has lost his mind. What does he think this is? A cult, where everyone has to listen to what he has to say? We literally report into the news division. We’re being told not to talk to someone on the outside, who has different political views… who used to work with us

A spokesperson for the show has denied the accusations and stated:

This is not true. No one has been banned from talking to Meghan. Our focus is on the exciting season ahead and we wish the best for Meghan in her next chapter.

Hard to believe since McCain's mom, Cindy McCain, recently guest-hosted a few weeks ago.