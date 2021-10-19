General Hospital's Sydney Mikayla (Trina Robinson) is recurring on the ABC soap. However, Trina is sticking around in Port Charles.

The UCLA student told Soap Opera Network:

Right now I’m getting into the swing of things at school and navigating the balancing act. ‘GH’ has been super supportive of all the teens going to school and I’m super happy about that. Team ‘GH’!