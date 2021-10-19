October 19, 2021
Publish date:

The Young and The Restless' Amelia Heinle on Victoria and Ashland: "The More He Lives, The More She Loves"

Author:
Victoria and Ashland's Wedding

How is The Young and the Restless newlywed Victoria Newman Locke (Amelia Heinle) handling Ashland Locke's (Richard Burgi) illness? Heinle opened up about Victoria's approach to Ashland's health battle in an interview with Soap Hub.

Has Victoria come to terms with Ashland's mortality? Heinle explained:

She’s taking it day-to-day. The way in which they got engaged was a spur-of-the-moment decision. She was like, ‘Let’s just do it.'

How have her feelings evolved since their engagement? She said:

I don’t know if she was that in love with him back then. But she is now. At first, she was like ‘You don’t have long to live so, let’s do it. But now he’s living.

But things have changed. Heinle added:

The more he lives, the more she loves. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Victoria and Ashland's Wedding
The Young and the Restless

Amelia Heinle and Richard Burgi Talk Wedding Worries on Y&R

Oct 15, 2021
Comment
Amelia Heinle
The Young and the Restless

Amelia Heinle Explains How She Almost Didn't Become Victoria Newman

Jul 18, 2020
Comment
YR Ashland and Victoria
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Restless Spoilers: Will Ashland and Victoria Say "I Do"?

Oct 11, 2021
Comment
Amelia Heinle
The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless' Amelia Heinle Shares How Victoria Is "Channeling Victor"

Aug 11, 2020
Comment