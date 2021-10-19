Photo Provided by CBS

How is The Young and the Restless newlywed Victoria Newman Locke (Amelia Heinle) handling Ashland Locke's (Richard Burgi) illness? Heinle opened up about Victoria's approach to Ashland's health battle in an interview with Soap Hub.

Has Victoria come to terms with Ashland's mortality? Heinle explained:

She’s taking it day-to-day. The way in which they got engaged was a spur-of-the-moment decision. She was like, ‘Let’s just do it.'

How have her feelings evolved since their engagement? She said:

I don’t know if she was that in love with him back then. But she is now. At first, she was like ‘You don’t have long to live so, let’s do it. But now he’s living.

But things have changed. Heinle added: