As The Young and the Restless' Noah Newman, Rory Gibson is playing an integral member of one of Genoa City's legendary families. The actor spoke to The Bakersfield Californian about inhabiting the role.

A native of Bakersfield, California, Gibson shared his insights into Noah. He remarked:

He is very chill but can be intense when regarding his family.

Why is Noah coming back home? Gibson mused that

he might be missing home, wants to get back in touch with his roots, find some security.

What might be in store for the Newman heir? The actor said: