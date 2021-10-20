Heather Tom

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: More Katie and Carter are coming your way! Carter bumps into Katie at a restaurant. When Katie tells him she's just had lunch with her sisters and is wrapping up, he tells her he will be on his own.

Katie admits she did more talking than eating and is still hungry. She offers Carter a seat at her table. Carter tells her he feels self-conscious when eating alone. Katie's gotten used to it, but acknowledges it's nice to have company.

Katie takes the opportunity to apologize again for going off on him about Quinn. Carter understands because of her feelings toward Eric. He notes that Katie is a passionate woman, which was evident the night before. Carter offers his apologies for making untrue assumptions about her relationship.

They agree they both had misconceptions. When Carter comments that it's no fun being alone, Kate tells him they aren't alone now. Then there is . . . wait for it . . . a slow-motion fade out with plenty of smiles from both Carter and Katie!

Side Note: No time for subtlety or nuance here folks!

