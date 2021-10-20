Big things are on the horizon for General Hospital alumna Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn). Not only is she slated to appear in the final episodes of the latest installation of American Horror Story, but she also shared that she is filming Grace and Frankie.

Elsewhere, several soap alums have signed on to an exciting Lifetime thriller, while more daytime grads are working on a new horror podcast together.

All My Children

Richard Lawson (ex-Lucas) and wife Tina Knowles-Lawson are co-producing a rendition of the play Black Terror at the Newark Symphony Hall

(ex-Lucas) and wife are co-producing a rendition of the play Black Terror at the Newark Symphony Hall Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) has filmed a music video for "Strange Fruit, Revisited," released on George Floyd 's birthday to honor his memory and raise money and heighten awareness for the George Floyd Memorial Foundation; watch the video here

Another World

Morgan Freeman (ex-Roy) will star in the thriller Paradise Highway

The Bold and the Beautiful

Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will voice Barbara Gordon in the upcoming Spotify/DC podcast series Batman Unburied

Days of Our Lives

Eric Martsolf (Brady) will star in the podcast Red Riding Hoods for Horror Podcast Network

General Hospital

Avery Pohl (Esme) stars in the movie River Styx, now streaming, she shared on Instagram

(Esme) stars in the movie River Styx, now streaming, she shared on Instagram Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn) shared on Twitter that she will be guest starring on American Horror Story, including the Oct. 20 episode "The Future Perfect," airing on FX at 10 PM EST; she also shared on Instagram she is filming Netflix's Grace and Frankie

(ex-Carly) will direct the podcast Red Riding Hoods for Horror Podcast Network; actors starring in the series will include (Molly) and (Diane) Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) will also star in the Lifetime thriller Vanished: Searching for My Sister, slated for a winter 2022 debut

(ex-Morgan) appears in the Season 2 trailer for Walker and also stars in Women is Losers, now on HBO Max Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) has released a new song called "Hold On"

Guiding Light

Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will star in the thriller Paradise Highway

One Life to Live

Tommy Lee Jones (ex-Mark) will star opposite Jamie Foxx in Amazon's The Burial

The Young and the Restless