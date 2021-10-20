Corbin Bernsen to Reprise Arnie Becker For ABC's L.A. Law Pilot

Corbin Bernsen is set to reprise the role of Arnold "Arnie" Becker in the new incarnation of L.A. Law, according to Deadline. Bernsen and Blair Underwood (as Jonathan Rollins) are believed to be the sole original cast members to be series regulars in the sequel pilot, officially picked up by ABC earlier in October. More are expected to guest star in a potential series.

The pilot, penned by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and directed by Anthony Hemingway, sees many changes going on for what was once McKenzie Brackman. Now called Becker Rollins, the firm focuses on handling "the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases."

Becker himself hasn't changed since the 1980s, even as the world around him has changed massively. He struggles to deal with the "rapidly shifting sexual and political landscape" around him.

Bernsen received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his L.A. Law role. He stated:

I’ve often thought about revisiting LA Law and Arnie Becker over the years. Now seems the perfect moment in time to explore our fast-changing world through Becker’s eyes. Fasten your seatbelts.

Bernsen's many screen credits include periodic appearances on The Young and the Restless as Father Todd Williams. The star is also the son of late Y&R veteran Jeanne Cooper (ex-Katherine Chancellor).

EPs for the new L.A. Law pilot include Underwood, Hemingway (via Anthony Hemingway Productions), Guggenheim, Mohamed, and Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco (via Steven Bochco Productions). The studio in question is 20th Television.