Meghan McCain Claims "Toxic" Work Environment and Joy Behar Fight Led to Exit From The View in New Memoir

Steven Bergman Photography

Meghan McCain reveals in her new memoir the true reason behind her decision to leave her job at The View. In "Bad Republican," McCain talks about her second day of being back from maternity leave, on Jan. 5, which also was the day she and former co-host Joy Behar had a dust-up on camera.

During the show, the women had a heated debate over if there should be more than two political parties due to the Democrats and Republicans having infighting and perceived split factions. McCain quipped during the debate Behar missed fighting with her while she was on maternity leave, to which the comic replied, "I did not. I did not miss you. Zero." In July, McCain announced she was leaving the show and left in August.

RELATED: WATCH: Joy Behar Tells Meghan McCain in Tense Clash: "I Did Not Miss You"

McCain claims that, along with having severe postpartum anxiety, being scared to be on television and a fear someone would kidnap her daughter Liberty, 1, made her decide to exit the show, along with her claims of the show's "toxic" work environment. In an interview with Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh (who is also McCain's former boss and friend), she talks about how working at the show felt "isolating" due to her political views.

You write in your book that 'The View' is 'a toxic work environment.' I feel like everybody knows that. You can watch the show and see that it’s unhinged and disorganized and rowdy. For me personally, it felt extremely isolating because of my political ideology. I was the only conservative on the show. The third year, they ended up hiring a producer for me who was also conservative. I need to put the context in. I was working on the show as the only conservative during the Trump years. I felt like a lot of people took out their anger on the administration on me because I was the only person in the building who was a Republican. I felt like I was too many degrees of separation close to Trump, despite the fact that everyone who worked on the show saw firsthand how much President Trump and his family put me through emotionally. I feel like I have post-traumatic stress from having to feud with the president when my dad was dying, and then having to feud with the president after he died. And I haven’t

McCain discusses her fight with Behar once she returned from maternity leave and claims she threw up in her garbage can and couldn't stop crying and had a panic attack in her office. McCain reveals she thought that "This is my narrative — 'I come back from maternity leave and no one missed me.' I knew it was going to be everywhere. I was just so confused, because women when they have babies should be treated respectfully when they come back to work."

When asked if Behar apologized to her, McCain explained:

I asked for an apology from our executive producer and her producer. They said she wouldn’t do it. I don’t know if they asked her.

Is The View akin to The Ellen DeGeneres Show's backstage drama? According to McCain, the two are similar.