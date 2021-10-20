Meghan McCain Goes on Fox News to Complain About The View

Steven Bergman Photography

Meghan McCain stopped by Fox News' Hannity Tuesday night to complain about the harsh times she had over at The View. McCain claims she was singled out for being the lone conservative on the panel and was treated differently because of how she leaned politically. According to McCain:

It’s all very personal. That’s the thing that being a conservative woman in mainstream media is deeply threatening. Being a woman who can hold her own on a show like that proved to be ultimately threatening. So it became more and more personal. The stronger the show got — that was the ironic part of it, the better the show did. We won an Emmy. We were on the cover of The New York Times Magazine as the most important political show in America, I felt the toxicity got worse and worse. I actually felt like the more successful I was on The View and the more moments I helped get them, and the more I pressed liberal candidates and liberal guests on the show, the worse it got for me backstage.

McCain says despite her issues at The View she enjoyed her tenure but complains conservatives are treated differently from her liberal counterparts:

I really enjoyed four years on The View in the sense that it is a great challenge. It is a huge platform. People watch it. You are the number one show in daytime. But you are targeted if you are the token conservative and you are treated differently.

Ana Navarro would beg to differ. Watch the clip below.