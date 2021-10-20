CBS Daytime Dramas Now Streaming on Pluto TV Soaps Channel

Pluto TV, ViacomCBS' free streaming television service has just launched a channel dedicated to soaps. Pluto TV Soaps, is dedicated to airing sudsers and states with their tagline:

Pluto TV Soaps: Soap operas aren’t just for daytime. They’re for anytime. Get your fix of melodrama 24/7 on Pluto TV Soaps.



The network and made the announcement earlier today on Twitter teasing:

As of right now, the network only airs re-runs from The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Episodes from Y&R start at season 47 and 48, while B&B start from September.

Newer episodes from both shows will air on Pluto TVs OnDemand service. Viewers can watch via smart televisions, Apple TV, Playstation, Tivo Roku, Xfinity, and Chromecast. Fans can also watch via the company's website without registering.

To see how you can view the channel on your devices, click here.