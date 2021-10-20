Jason Thompson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Here comes Billy to make Victor's life just a wee bit more uncomfortable. Billy leans in to Victor and asks him what he did with Jesse.

Victor is tapping on his phone and stops to look up at his nemesis. He claims he doesn't know what he's talking about. Billy tells him that Jesse gave him secret that would have revealed Ashland's dirt to the world. The entire world! But Billy did the right thing for Victoria by deleting it. As a result, Billy thinks he's owed an explanation.

Side Note: Victor is still tapping away on his phone.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jack Can't Resist Taking a Jab at Sally

Victor stops tapping and pulls off his glasses. He tells Billy Boy that he did the right thing only after doing so much wrong . . . and supposedly all to help Victoria. Victor reminds Billy he has nothing to do with Victoria and still doesn't.

Billy turns to leave, but Victor stops him. He warns Billy to find another career and another life. The gloves are coming off and Victor threatens to take everything Billy owns from him.

We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!