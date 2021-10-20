October 20, 2021
Publish date:

The Young and the Restless Recap: Victoria and Ashland Face Their Unstoppable Future (WATCH)

The Young and the Restless Recap for October 20, 2021
Author:
Amelia Heinle, Richard Burgi

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victoria and Ashland are recounting their glorious week in Tuscany. Reality and all its challenges are knocking at their door, and Victoria tells him it's time to get back.

Ashland mentions he's also ready to get back to his treatments. He tells Victoria if they don't work, he will find stronger courses of action, no matter what it takes. Ashland needs way more time with Victoria and she just loves hearing that from him. Ashland wants nothing to get in their way or slow them down. They are an unstoppable force who can conquer the world.

