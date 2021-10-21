Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) is living up to his family's legacy. Much like Papa Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) tried to control EJ's life, EJ is now trying to do the same for his own son, Johnny (Carson Boatman). Feuerriegel chatted with Soap Opera Digest about why EJ took his house back and the bad boy's disapproval of Johnny's movie.

EJ booted Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash) from the DiMera mansion. Feuerriegel said:

Take that, Gabi! He came back after many, many years away to, in a way, a completely different Salem, so he’s scrambling and doing whatever he can to try to wrest control back, which I think is another very interesting, multifaceted element of what EJ is going through.

And he doesn't approve of what his only son is doing, either. Why not? The actor explained: