Eboni K. Williams Lobbies For Full-time Gig on The View

Lawyer, journalist, and television personality Eboni K. Williams is interested in joining The View. The Real Housewives of New York star guest-hosted the talk show twice this week and expressed her desire to make the arrangement full time to Entertainment Tonight.

Of her stint at the ABC chatfest, Williams said:

It was an amazing two days. It was kinda like your birthday for two days in a row. It was amazing.

She added:

It's the dream job, it is. Ever since I was 12 years old, and I always wanted to be an attorney, so seeing Star Jones in that seat and showing what one could do on a national platform, with that background of law and social justice, integrating it with politics and pop culture, from a woman's perspective, it was an honor.

Williams expressed that she hoped to be invited back to The View. Were she to eventually join the talk show's roster of hosts full time, she would like to stay on her hit Bravo program, too. She explained: