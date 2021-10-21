WATCH: Kimberlin Brown and Sean Kanan Preview Bold & Beautiful Lip Lock on The Talk (VIDEO)

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) have joined forces against the Forresters over on the The Bold and the Beautiful. Brown and Kanan recently popped by The Talk to preview what's in store for the duo.

What has the fan reaction been to Sheila and Deacon? Brown shared:

It’s been great. The show has a lot of spice already, but now it’s got a little new heat and they’re loving it.

The pair teased a red-hot kiss between Sheila and Deacon, witnessed by Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hope (Annika Noelle). Of the smooch, Kanan quipped:

Listen, he's been in prison for four years, you know? He's on the prowl.

Watch the stars chat about working together and what's to come below.