On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Deacon and Sheila are discussing the presence of their children, Hope and Finn, at another table at Il Giardino.

Side Note: I wonder if Sheila greeted all of her buddies on the wait staff?

Across the restaurant, Hope and Finn are discussing how weird it is to be out at a restaurant without their kids. Hope wonders if he and Steffy hit the town together sans children. Finn says they are sticking close to home these days.

Side Note: Have we ever actually seen Steffy and Finn out on the town?

Hope says that family meals are the best and Finn totally agrees. Just then, Hope spots Deacon and Sheila. Meanwhile, Sheila is instructing Deacon to play it cool and ignore them. Finn and Hope both wonder what the hell they are doing there . . . TOGETHER.

Sheila and Deacon begin discussing how horrible the folks are who are keeping them from having a relationship with their children. Deacon thinks there is nothing they can do. Sheila gives that certain smile that says she has a plan.

Sheila thinks they should go and ask them to sit at their table. Just as Deacon is starting to argue with her, Sheila pulls him in for a very dramatic kiss . . . in full view of Hope and Finn! Deacon wonders what the hell is going on. Sheila explains to him that he loves her. He loves her like no other.

Hope and Finn are astounded by the lovey-dovey behavior of their infamous parents.

Will Hope and Finn continue to bond over the issues brought on by their infamous parents? Will Deacon actually come to love Sheila like no other? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

