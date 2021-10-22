The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 25-29, 2021

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tries to play nice, but her patience is running thin.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) continues to push Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric (John McCook) together.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Zende (Delon de Metz) have a tense work meeting.

Eric learns the truth about Donna’s renewed interest in him.

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) work together to keep their respective spouses away from their infamous parents.

Things get tense between Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Donna.

Eric is stunned by Quinn’s demand.

Thomas watches as Paris (Diamond White) and Zende bond.

Shauna (Denise Richards) remembers she is friends with Quinn and pays her a visit.

