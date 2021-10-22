October 22, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy and Liam Join Forces to Stop Sheila and Deacon

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 25-29, 2021
Author:
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tries to play nice, but her patience is running thin.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) continues to push Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric (John McCook) together.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Zende (Delon de Metz) have a tense work meeting.

Eric learns the truth about Donna’s renewed interest in him.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Eric is Shocked to Learn That Donna Still Has Love For Her Honey Bear

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) work together to keep their respective spouses away from their infamous parents.

Things get tense between Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Donna.

Eric is stunned by Quinn’s demand.

Thomas watches as Paris (Diamond White) and Zende bond.

Shauna (Denise Richards) remembers she is friends with Quinn and pays her a visit. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb spoilers 9_3_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Sheila’s Collapse Drives a Bigger Wedge Between Steffy and Finn

Sep 3, 2021
Comment
bb spoilers 8_27_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Sheila’s Fury Builds as Steffy Sends Finn Packing

Aug 28, 2021
Comment
bb recap 9_22_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Steffy’s Persistence Enrages Sheila

Sep 24, 2021
Comment
bb spoilers 10_15_2021
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Eric is Shocked to Learn That Donna Still Has Love For Her Honey Bear

Oct 15, 2021
Comment