October 22, 2021
Days of Our Lives Promo: Ben and Ciara's Future Brightens as Abe's Dims

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of October 25-29, 2021
Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

MarDevil's (Deidre Hall) wish comes true . . . Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are going to have a baby!

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Julie Wonders What The Devil Has Gotten Into Marlena 

Meanwhile, Abe (James Reynolds) is comatose after getting shot. He has vivid memories of his time in Salem.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

