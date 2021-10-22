Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of October 25-29, 2021

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Robert Scott Wilson, Victoria Konefal

MarDevil's (Deidre Hall) wish comes true . . . Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are going to have a baby!

Meanwhile, Abe (James Reynolds) is comatose after getting shot. He has vivid memories of his time in Salem.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!