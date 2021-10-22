Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of October 25-29, 2021

James Reynolds, Sal Stowers

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) returns and encounters EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Abigail (Marci Miller) has a sit down with her Aunt Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Rafe (Galen Gering) is stunned.

Kristen does her best to avoid Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) finds himself on the receiving end of Eli’s (Lamon Archey) questions.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) have a devilish Halloween.

John (Drake Hogestyn) comes face to face with MarDevil (Deidre Hall) at St. Luke’s.

Chanel (Raven Bowens), Allie, and Johnny think it’s a good idea to mess around with a Ouija board.

While Abe’s (James Reynolds) life hangs in the balance, he has some familiar visitors.

Xander (Paul Telfer) supports Gwen (Emily O’Brien) in her hour of need.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail have alone time interrupted by EJ.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) has questions for Brady (Eric Martsolf) about his time with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) at the Salem Inn.

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Philip try to cover their tracks.

Brady and Steve find Kristen with Rachel.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) is a hero!

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ agree to date #3.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) tries his best to get Victor (John Aniston) to help Gwen and Bonnie (Judi Evans).

Theo (Cameron Johnson) returns to Salem to see Abe.

Philip has learned no lessons and continues to test Chloe.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) pees on a stick.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!