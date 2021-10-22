October 22, 2021
General Hospital Spoilers: Ava Helps Nina Plot Her Next Move

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of October 25-29, 2021
Maura West

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) takes a job at Kelly’s . . . working for Cameron (William Lipton).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr) ponder on who has been watching them.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) are a wee concerned about Michael (Chad Duell).

Anna (Finola Hughes) considers an interesting offer.

Ava (Maura West) continues to ponder Sonny’s offer to buy Charlie’s.

Anna keeps watch over a recovering Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) complains to Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) has harsh words for Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs).

Sonny has an interesting phone call.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Jason (Steve Burton) hit Greece.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) tells Michael some personal business.

Carly watches Sonny being all fatherly with Avery.

Willow has an epiphany.

Ava reminds Nina (Cynthia Watros) she still has a card to play.

Valentin gets an apology from Anna. 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

