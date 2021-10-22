Camryn Grimes

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Mariah enters her humble abode to find Tessa has returned from Tuscany and is sleeping peacefully. She finds a note and gift from her beloved. Tessa brought her a gift to allow her to understand how much she was missed whilst abroad.

Tessa bought Mariah a stuffed bear. The note reads that Tessa actually bought the gift at the airport because she didn’t have a lot of time for shopping because she sang at Ashland and Victoria’s wedding. She thought about Mariah constantly and wants her to know how much she was missed.

Side Note: The stuffed animal is very cute, but it seems unlikely it will fix what ails their relationship.

Mariah crosses the room and strokes Tessa’s hand. She awakens and they are reunited and it feels so good . . for now. Tessa is so happy that Mariah likes her gift. She missed her very much. Mariah is so very sorry she wasn’t home to greet her. In Tessa’s absence, Mariah has been pondering the state of their relationship and has made some important decisions. Tessa is curious, but Mariah says that they’ll talk later. As Tessa falls asleep, Mariah looks into the distance with a troubled expression.

Side Note: Methinks this will not end well for Mariah . . . or Tessa!

