October 25, 2021
General Hospital Promo: Will There Be Justice For Sonny Against Nina?

Chad Duell, Maurice Benard, Laura Wright

The fallout of Nina (Cynthia Watros) keeping quiet about Sonny's (Maurice Benard) true identity continues on General Hospital. In the PCPD interrogation room, Scotty (Kin Shriner) tells Nina a "rich fashion editor holds mystery man hostage," while Ava (Maura West) looks on. 

At the Metro Court, Michael (Chad Duell) tells Jax (Ingo Rademacher) that Nina took nine months of Sonny's life from him.

Meanwhile, the Corinthos clan heads to court as Carly's (Laura Wright) voice is overheard telling Sonny that Nina is still culpable for what she did to him.

Back at the Metro Court, Sonny asks his wife if she's the one behind Nina's arrest.

Take a look at what's happening this week below!

