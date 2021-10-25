October 25, 2021
Publish date:

General Hospital's Chad Duell and The Young and The Restless Actress Courtney Hope Get Hitched

Author:
Chad Duell, Courtney Hope

General Hospital's Chad Duell (Michael) and The Young and the RestlessCourtney Hope (Sally) have tied the knot. People reported the pair said "I do" on October 23 in an outdoor wedding. The bride and groom wore red and guests donned black to celebrate the couple at the "Till Death"-themed ceremony. 

On Instagram, Hope called the evening "the perfect gothic night."

Hope shared of her gown:

I’ve visualized this dress for years and he exceeded expectation! 

Duell popped the question to Hope in February 2021 after five years of dating. The Valentine's Day proposal took place in Malibu, California, as did their recent nuptials.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

