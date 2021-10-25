Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Chad Duell (Michael) and The Young and the Restless' Courtney Hope (Sally) have tied the knot. People reported the pair said "I do" on October 23 in an outdoor wedding. The bride and groom wore red and guests donned black to celebrate the couple at the "Till Death"-themed ceremony.

On Instagram, Hope called the evening "the perfect gothic night."

Hope shared of her gown:

I’ve visualized this dress for years and he exceeded expectation!

Duell popped the question to Hope in February 2021 after five years of dating. The Valentine's Day proposal took place in Malibu, California, as did their recent nuptials.

Congratulations to the happy couple!