Kimberlin Brown and Sean Kanan

How far will Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) go to be in their kids Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hope's (Annika Noelle) lives? This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila implores Deacon to work together.

Viewers then get a flashback of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) asking Hope if she wants her deadbeat daddy to come back and cause chaos.

Over at Il Giardino, Hope grills Deacon on what he's doing with Sheila.



At Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) place, Liam (Scott Clifton) tells Hope both Deacon and Sheila are up to something and it isn't good. Steffy agrees it never is with those two.

Back at Deacon's hotel room, he tells a gleeful Sheila playtime is over. Will their scheme work?

Watch the promo below.