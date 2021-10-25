The Bold and The Beautiful's John McCook Opens Up About Eric's "Huge Crisis"
The Bold and the Beautiful's Eric Forrester (John McCook) has undergone a lot in his personal life lately. He is dealing with ED and some marital challenges with his wife Quinn (Rena Sofer). McCook opened up about what's going on with Eric to Soap Opera Digest.
McCook dished:
I love the story we’re telling, so I’m a very happy guy. What’s exciting about it is that it’s powerful subject matter but it’s very delicate at the same time. The definition of the word crisis is danger and opportunity, and I think that’s exactly what this storyline has been, and will continue to be, for me. This is a huge crisis for Eric — and for me as an actor. It’s dangerous to play but it’s a real opportunity, too.
Was he apprehensive about playing this storyline? The actor explained:
First it was Eric facing ED, then encouraging his wife’s adultery. That’s heavy stuff. Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] called me into the office and asked me, ‘Would you feel comfortable doing a story about erectile dysfunction?’ I said, ‘Brad, whatever you want to write for me is my calling, and it’s my privilege to do. As long as Eric isn’t weak or pitiful about it, I will play it.’ Eric has quite a journey as this whole thing continues to play out.
What made Eric give his blessing to Quinn hooking up with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) once again? He added:
I had to think about it. I don’t agree with that on a personal level but I thought, ‘How do I justify doing that for Eric?’ Eric is my old friend. I’ve known him for a long time and I’ve seen him through happy times and I’ve seen him make some poor decisions, or decisions I personally disagree with, and this is one of them. Is he doing the wrong thing for the right reason? That’s a question he’s grappling with. He loves Quinn so much that he wants to do this for her so she will stay with him, so he will not have to live in that house alone. That’s how I’ve been able to justify what Eric’s trying to do.