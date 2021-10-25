Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Eric Forrester (John McCook) has undergone a lot in his personal life lately. He is dealing with ED and some marital challenges with his wife Quinn (Rena Sofer). McCook opened up about what's going on with Eric to Soap Opera Digest.

McCook dished:

I love the story we’re telling, so I’m a very happy guy. What’s exciting about it is that it’s powerful subject matter but it’s very delicate at the same time. The definition of the word crisis is danger and opportunity, and I think that’s exactly what this storyline has been, and will continue to be, for me. This is a huge crisis for Eric — and for me as an actor. It’s dangerous to play but it’s a real opportunity, too.

Was he apprehensive about playing this storyline? The actor explained:

First it was Eric facing ED, then encouraging his wife’s adultery. That’s heavy stuff. Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] called me into the office and asked me, ‘Would you feel comfortable doing a story about erectile dysfunction?’ I said, ‘Brad, whatever you want to write for me is my calling, and it’s my privilege to do. As long as Eric isn’t weak or pitiful about it, I will play it.’ Eric has quite a journey as this whole thing continues to play out.

What made Eric give his blessing to Quinn hooking up with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) once again? He added: