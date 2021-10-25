The People's Court Creator Stu Billett Dead at 85

Stu Billett, who created The People's Court, died on Oct. 22 in Los Angeles. Deadline reported that the TV producer passed away, surrounded by family, from natural causes. He was 85.

A veteran of the Marine Corps, Billett attended New York University, then became a producer's assistant on varied programs. He became associate producer of the Johnny Carson-hosted Who Do You Trust? and created/produced the game show One in a Million for Merv Griffin Productions.

Billett and Ralph Edwards' The People's Court hit the small screen in 1981. with Judge Joseph Wapner on the bench. Deadline added:

The groundbreaking program pioneered the reality/court television genre as the first arbitration-based reality court show and the first long-running hit in the space.

The original version of The People's Court ran from 1981 to 1993. The current iteration, currently hosted by Judge Marilyn Milian, has been running since 1997. Billett EP-ed the show and brought home four Daytime Emmys for his work. Other programs he developed and executive produced included Superior Court, Moral Court, and So You Think You Got Troubles.

He is survived by his wife of over four decades, children, and grandchildren.