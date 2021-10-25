October 25, 2021
The Young and The Restless Promo: Are Nick and Phyllis Finally Over?

Michelle Stafford

Is this the end of Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) once again? This week on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis tells Nick she needs some time to herself before she says something she may regret. 

Over at Chancellor Park, Jack (Peter Bergman) tells Phyllis she and Nick are constantly drawn back together but Red counters there's a reason why things never work out with her and Nick. 

At Crimson Lights, Nick talks to Noah (Rory Gibson) and tells him how much a long and rocky past he has with Phyllis. He ponders if history could repeat itself. Later, Sharon (Sharon Case) tells someone the relationship is ready to "fall off a cliff." Is she talking about Phick? 

Watch the promo below!

