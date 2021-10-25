Melissa Ordway

Michael: The D.A. (Christian LeBlanc) unveils his strategy to nailing Sutton to Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Will it work and will Amanda go through with it?

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) diffuses a tense situation between her and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Billy/Lily: The couple (Jason Thompson and Christel Khalil) goes to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for help.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) snares Billy in a trap he laid out for him. Will Victor finally shut down his former son-in-law?

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) leans on Jack (Peter Bergman).

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid's (Melissa Ordway) world gets shattered when Christine (Lauralee Bell) tells her where Chance was living while undercover got bombed and there were no survivors. Chance's personal belongings are in the area, but Abby is adamant her husband isn't dead and wants proof. Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Devon (Bryton James) show up at the Chancellors' house to give Abby support, and she tells them she wants iron-clad proof before she believes anything.

Chance's body was not found, and in Abby's mind, it could be possible he made it out. Christine comes back in the room and shows Abby some photos, with one stunning Abby to the point where she breaks down.

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) and Christine keep Abby's secret while she and Victor struggle to help their daughter.

Sharon: The therapist (Sharon Case) shows support for Adam (Mark Grossman). Meanwhile, Sharon grills Noah (Rory Gibson) on what went down in London. Will he confide in his mother? Watch for Sharon to also find a like-minded person in Devon.

Ashland: The mogul (Richard Burgi) goes to Nate (Sean Dominic) for a second opinion after getting an update about his health status.

Jack: Old Smilin' gives Phyllis some advice. Will she take it?