The Bold and the Beautiful Recap For October 25, 2021

John McCook, Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: A scantily clad Quinn enters her bedroom with Eric elated he wanted to skip dinner and head upstairs for dessert. She is somewhat curious about what inspired his amorous suggestion.

Side Note: Oh Quinn, when you find out the impetus for Eric’s increased libido, you will be sorely disappointed.

She climbs in bed and awaits his explanation. Eric tells Quinn that he had a great day. Quinn inquires as to whether this great day was personal or professional.

Side Note: Oh Quinn, don’t ask too many questions.

Eric explains his glorious day was personal and he hasn’t felt so confident in a very long time. He is thrilled that he is back to his old self. Quinn is thrilled that things are looking up!

Side Note: Little does Quinn know that Eric’s tummy has been tempted by the taste of Donna’s honey!

They embrace, kiss, and begin to enjoy Eric’s new found inspiration. She has been waiting to be kissed and feel Eric’s “passion” for soooooo long. Eric looks like the cat that is about to eat the . . . canary.

