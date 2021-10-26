James Reynolds

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We being our day in Salem with Paulina freaking out on Lani and Eli because they haven’t heard anything about Abe’s condition. Eli tells her she needs to get it together. He’ll go and try to find out some information.

In the OR, Kayla, who does everything at University Hospital, says he’s losing too much blood. They are losing Abe!

At St. Luke’s, John is confronting MarDevil. He says he will do everything to fight for his love. MarDevil impresses upon him that Marlena belongs to him now. John is justifiably horrified as the cross on the wall turns upside down.

John demands the Devil release Marlena this instant. He calls for his beloved, but the Devil warns him he will hurt her if he doesn’t back down. John reaches for the holy water and the Devil proves his plan is seriously flawed.

John tries to pray, but MarDevil lets him know that with one finger snap, Marlena can be eliminated.

Side Note: I kind of love how MarDevil is jumping from place to place as I imagine the Devil would.

MarDevil explains that they struck a bargain. Doug lives if Marlena allowed the Devil in. He’s THRILLED that they are one once again.

The first time the Devil became one with Marlena, she was alone and in despair, and it was so easy. John counters this time Marlena is surrounded by those who love her. MarDevil counters she has been so strong, but recounts times when Marlena was weak - like when she was the Salem Serial Killer.

Side Note: MarDevil looks so proud of Marlena’s past accomplishments.

MarDevil says that Abe was Marlena’s first victim then, but turned out alive . . . not so lucky now is he?

The Devil tried to re-enter Marlena during that time, but when everyone was alive, she was absolved. John tries to remind Marlena they reunited after that horrendous adventure. MarDevil quickly reminds John there is no “Doc” . . . only what the Devil creates. He has waited for YEARS to re-enter Marlena.

MarDevil makes John remember that Stefano made Marlena think John was dead, which left her vulnerable. Now, the Devil found Doug, who became the portal needed for re-possession.

John seems to understand now that Doug was actually possessed and he’s dismayed that he never believed Doug. MarDevil explains that’s why she clocked Doug and had him committed. He was the only one who knew about the possession, until now.

John assures MarDevil he beat this once before, and he is going to get his wife back and won’t leave St. Luke’s until he takes her with him. MarDevil assures John that Marlena has given herself over completely. He screams that he loves Marlena, and we hear her saying she can hear him, and loves him too! MarDevil looks somewhat pained as Marlena tries to come back to him.

Suddenly, MarDevil arises and backslaps John. She draws him to her and demands silence. As he gets very close, she uses her power to throw him against the wall. As he has been knocked unconscious, MarDevil looks quite pleased.

Back at University Hospital, Julie explains she just left Marlena at St. Luke’s and they lit a candle for Abe.

Side Note: I’m guessing that candle isn’t going to do Abe much good.

In the OR, Kayla tries to revive Abe with the defibrillator. Just then, Eli is oddly allowed to walk in with no scrubs and/or mask. Kayla tells Eli that Abe is gone. Eli screams at Kayla to keep going and she continues her attempts to resuscitate him.

In the waiting room, Julie tries to calm Paulina down by congratulating Paulina on their recent engagement. They are really family. Paulina wonders how long they have known each other. They’ve known each other for forty years!

Julie assures all of them that no matter how much time has passed, he has always been a wonderful man.

Flashback: Eight months ago, Paulina meets Abe.

In present day, Paulina is distraught she might lose Abe. Eli emerges from the room with a less than encouraging look.

Eli explains that Kayla is still working on Abe. Julie encourages Paulina to go with her across the street to St. Luke’s so they can say a prayer and light a candle. Lani says she’s going to go call Theo and Brandon.

Side Note: Brandon!

Paulina is distraught and Julie helps her out. They bond over being strong women, but things happen that remind them they are only human. Julie can’t see Doug and Paulina is awaiting word on Abe. Paulina says she has a lawyer who can help her get into Bayview to see her man! Julie believes that Abe and Doug know they are with them. In the meantime, they decide to be there for each other.

Side Note: Julie and Paulina bonding is kind of intriguing.

Lani and Eli return to report that she told Theo and he is on his way back to Salem. She tried to reach Brandon, but had to leave a message. Julie reminds Lani how much her father loves her. Lani says that Abe is the father she always wanted. She doesn’t know what she will do if he doesn’t survive. Paulina looks quite distraught.

Side Note: The interplay of two different umbrella stories is quite wonderful. Well played.

In the soon to be hereafter, Abe is in a white sweater walking around what appears to be the same bench Alice Horton sat on when Marlena arrived in Melaswen. He looks around and hears Lexie’s voice.

Side Note: If y’all don’t remember Melaswen, it’s the place where all of the “dead” folks in Salem ended up after Salem Serial Killer Marlena appeared to send them to an early grave.

Abe tells Lexie he misses her so much, as does Theo. He tells her how wonderful Theo is and how his smile reminds him of her. She’s there, inside Theo, always.

Side Note: I wish they could have gotten Renee Jones to reprise the role, but even the presence of the character warms the cockles of my soul.

Abe goes on to remember how in love he was with Lexi when they were first married and how Theo made that love even stronger.

Flashback: Abe talking to Lexi about their path to have a child. They wanted to have a child so much, but Abe assures her that their love is enough.

Side Note: RENEE JONES! I miss Lexie SOOOOO much.

Flashback: Lexie tells Abe that she is pregnant!

And then their miracle, Theo, arrives! Lexie moves behind Abe and recounts a time that was more sad. He wishes he had been more compassionate to her.

Flashback: Abe discovers that Lexie had been involved in a baby switch where they had been raising Bo and Hope’s baby, Zack. They thought they were adopting a teenaged girl's child, but Stefano made the swap because he thought he could be Zack’s father - Stefano had bedded down Hope when she thought she was Princess Gina. Lexie found out and decided to continue the ruse because she was so desperate for a child.

Side Note: This story represented Lexie embracing her DiMera side and becoming Stefano’s “Alexandra”. It was kind of delicious.

Abe remembers that the hardest part of that entire debacle was that he lost Lexie.

They hug and Abe remembers when Lexie was about to pass away from a brain tumor.

Flashback: Lexie and Abe in the park bonding as her time was running short. Just then, Abe tries to awaken her, but she is gone. For long time watchers, you will remember this is very similar to the scene years later with Bo and Hope in the same park when Bo headed to the upper room.

Abe is so excited because now they will be together again, but Lexie says they can’t.

Lexie assures Abe she will always be waiting for him, but he must know this is not their time. Abe knows his children need him, along with his friends, grandchildren, and Paulina. Abe thanks Lexie for everything, kisses her, and returns to his earthly body.

Side Note: THIS is how you do a stand alone episode, folks!

Back in the OR, Kayla is about to call Abe’s time of death when his heart suddenly starts beating again.

We begin the ending of our day in Salem with MarDevil walking over John’s unconscious body. She grabs a candlestick and says she has waited a lifetime to take John out. Inside, Marlena begs the Devil not to take John out. MarDevil reluctantly agrees and says she might be able to use John someday, but she can’t leave him here in this condition.

At University Hospital, Kayla comes out and says Abe still needs to go to surgery, but thinks he will pull through. Lani and Paulina can go in and see him but only for a short while.

They go in just as Abe wakes up and asks for Paulina. Lani strokes his hair and tells him not to talk. They are all there to support him. Abe says he loves them, Lani kisses his head, while Paulina looks both thrilled he is going to be okay and mortified she still holds the secret. In the background, Lexie watches over them and makes her exit.

