Sharon Case

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Adam and Sally are sitting at Society discussing the latest on that meddlesome Billy. Adam thinks he has everything under control. Sally is curious why he is entertaining such ridiculous thoughts. Adam says his issues with Billy are just an ongoing thing. He doesn’t want her to worry.

Side Note: Sally and Adam have potential. If written correctly and allowed to be themselves, they could have a really fun future.

In the park, right where Sharon and the gang buried J.T., she is confronting Billy about his vendetta against Adam.

Side Note: I’m incapable of leaving J.T.’s former burial plot alone. It drives me mad that no one ever acknowledges how creepy it is to have random conversations at that location!

Billy went to Ray to try and use their bad blood to get ammunition to take down Adam. Billy unconvincingly says that wasn’t his intention. Sharon wonders when Billy and will finally move on with his life and focus on someone or something other than ADAM!

Side Note: What purpose would Billy have without his focus on Adam?

Will Sally go against character and simply leave Billy’s issues with Adam alone? Will Billy ever engage in a story that doesn’t involve Adam? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!