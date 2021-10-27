Jennifer Gareis

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Donna is in the seemingly only office at Forrester Creations basically telling Brooke to back off. Brooke, as per usual, does not back off, tweaks Eric’s chin, and tells him to open himself up to Donna’s love.

Side Note: Not to mention her honey.

Brooke leaves and Donna tells Eric she does not want to pressure him into anything. Eric doesn’t really respond to the prompt and says he heard she wanted to talk to him. Donna says she could hardly sleep last night wondering what happened between him and Quinn. Eric tells Donna he didn’t say anything to Quinn. Donna says she will always have his back and he will always be her HONEY BEAR!

Side Note: We are back to HONEY BEAR!

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Quinn Reaps The Benefits From Donna’s Honey-Infused Intervention

Eric doesn’t want Donna to be too disappointed that he didn’t have the breakthrough with Quinn they had hoped for.

Side Note: Does anyone believe that Donna will be disappointed that Eric and Quinn didn’t successfully hit the sheets?

Eric goes on to say that the only breakthrough he’s experienced in the sexuality department was with her . . . with Donna.

Will Brooke ever vacate her role as Forrester’s resident Nosy Nellie? Will Donna help Eric “break through” again? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

