Krista Allen Photo credit: Lifetime

Taylor Hayes is returning home to SoCal, but with a new yet familiar face to daytime. Former Days of Our Lives star Krista Allen has been cast in the role of the psychiatrist on The Bold and the Beautiful.

EW.com is reporting Allen, best known for her role as Billie Reed on DAYS from 1996-1999, begins taping on Oct. 28, and will have her first scenes with Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy).

Just how did Allen land the role? According to the site, Allen got the role after B&B reached out to Hunter Tylo, who originated the role to return, but weren't successful.

Allen's first airdate is slated for Dec. 10.

Are you happy that Taylor's finally coming home? Sound off in the comments below!