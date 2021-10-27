October 27, 2021
Publish date:

Booked and Busy: One Life to Live Fan Fave to Recur on New Netflix Comedy Uncoupled

Author:
Tuc Wakins

This week in Booked and Busy-ville, former One Life to Live fan fave Tuc Watkins (ex-David) is headed to a new Netflix comedy. He is set to recur on Uncoupled on Netflix, and we can't wait to see him in action again! Meanwhile, Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny, General Hospital) has  been cast in two big projects, while ex-The Young and the Restless actress Alice Hunter, who played Jabot chemist Kerry Johnson, has booked a Freeform pilot. Check out all the details below!

All My Children

  • Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) will produce the live-action Static Shock movie and will adapt HBO Max's Val Zod for DC Entertainment and Warner Bros Television via his Outlier Society production copany
  • Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) lends her voice to DC's Young Justice: Phantoms, playing the magician Zatanna Zatara
  • Colin Egglesfield (ex-Josh) will star in the holiday film A Christmas Witness, premiering Nov. 28 at 8 PM EST on ION and Bounce
  • Leven Rambin (ex-Lily) will star in the thriller Homestead
  • Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) lends his voice to Night of the Animated Dead

Another World

As the World Turns

  • Jennifer Ferrin (ex-Jennifer) will guest star on an episode of CBS' The Equalizer called "The People Aren’t Ready," playing D.A. Grafton; it airs Oct. 31 at 8 PM EST
  • Zach Roerig (ex-Casey) stars in the holiday film A Christmas to Savour
  • Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) will embark on the 2022 Dream Again tour, starting April 6, 2022

Days of Our Lives

  • Casey Deidrick (ex-Chad) will star in the Hallmark film A Very Merry Bridesmaid, debuting Dec. 4 at 8 PM EST
  • Emily O'Brien (Gwen) shared a clip of her directorial debut, the short film Too Close, on Instagram
  • Patrika Darbo (ex-Nancy) stars in the film Loulou

General Hospital

  • Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) will star in the crime feature Johnny & Clyde and the political thriller The MobKing
  • Claire Coffee (ex-Nadine) will star in the holiday film A New Lease on Christmas, premiering Dec. 11 at 8 PM EST on ION and Bounce

One Life to Live

  • Mario Van Peebles (ex-Doc) will recur on Season 4 of ABC's A Million Little Things, starting with the Nov. 3 episode ("“Six Months Later"), playing Regina's (Christina Moses) father
  • Judith Light (ex-Karen) will star in the film DownLow
  • Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) shared on Instagram that she is directing a new movie called Dangerous Snow Day
  • Tuc Watkins (ex-David) will recur on Netflix's new comedy series Uncoupled as hedge fund manager Colin, who blindsides his partner by leaving him on his fiftieth birthday

Port Charles

  • Nolan North (ex-Chris) lends his voice to DC's Young Justice: Phantoms, playing Conner Kent and Giovanni Zatara 

The Young and the Restless

  • Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) shared on Twitter that she is directing the TVOne film The Neighbor
  • Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will headline the TV adaptation of the Isabel Allende novel The House of the Spirits, playing "passionate and courageous" Blanca Trueba
  • Darius McCrary (ex-Malcolm) and Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will star in the thriller True to the Game 3, out Dec. 3; Fox will also star in the holiday film The Christmas Thief, premiering Dec. 5 at 8 PM EST on ION and Bounce 
  • Alice Hunter (ex-Kerry) will star in the Freeform comedy pilot What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding
  • Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) will appear in the psychological thriller Night Night

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Linda Dano
Soaps

Booked And Busy: Linda Dano Channels Real And Reel Life in New Hallmark Film

Jun 30, 2021
Comment
Melissa Fumero
Soaps

Booked And Busy: Melissa Fumero Headlines New Comedy Bar Fight

Aug 18, 2021
Comment
Jensen Ackles
Soaps

Booked and Busy: Jensen Ackles Saddles Up for Rust, a New Western Film

Oct 13, 2021
Comment
Michael Damian and Janeen Damian 2
Soaps

Booked and Busy: Y&R Fave to Helm Netflix Holiday Flick Starring Lindsay Lohan

May 26, 2021
Comment