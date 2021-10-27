Steven Bergman Photography

This week in Booked and Busy-ville, former One Life to Live fan fave Tuc Watkins (ex-David) is headed to a new Netflix comedy. He is set to recur on Uncoupled on Netflix, and we can't wait to see him in action again! Meanwhile, Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny, General Hospital) has been cast in two big projects, while ex-The Young and the Restless actress Alice Hunter, who played Jabot chemist Kerry Johnson, has booked a Freeform pilot. Check out all the details below!

All My Children

Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) will produce the live-action Static Shock movie and will adapt HBO Max's Val Zod for DC Entertainment and Warner Bros Television via his Outlier Society production copany

Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) lends her voice to DC's Young Justice: Phantoms, playing the magician Zatanna Zatara

Colin Egglesfield (ex-Josh) will star in the holiday film A Christmas Witness, premiering Nov. 28 at 8 PM EST on ION and Bounce

Leven Rambin (ex-Lily) will star in the thriller Homestead

Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) lends his voice to Night of the Animated Dead

Another World

Stephen Schnetzer (ex-Cass) stars in the new movie A Case of Blue, out now

As the World Turns

Jennifer Ferrin (ex-Jennifer) will guest star on an episode of CBS' The Equalizer called "The People Aren’t Ready," playing D.A. Grafton; it airs Oct. 31 at 8 PM EST

Zach Roerig (ex-Casey) stars in the holiday film A Christmas to Savour

Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) will embark on the 2022 Dream Again tour, starting April 6, 2022

Days of Our Lives

Casey Deidrick (ex-Chad) will star in the Hallmark film A Very Merry Bridesmaid, debuting Dec. 4 at 8 PM EST

Emily O'Brien (Gwen) shared a clip of her directorial debut, the short film Too Close, on Instagram

Patrika Darbo (ex-Nancy) stars in the film Loulou

General Hospital

Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) will star in the crime feature Johnny & Clyde and the political thriller The MobKing

Claire Coffee (ex-Nadine) will star in the holiday film A New Lease on Christmas, premiering Dec. 11 at 8 PM EST on ION and Bounce

One Life to Live

Mario Van Peebles (ex-Doc) will recur on Season 4 of ABC's A Million Little Things, starting with the Nov. 3 episode ("“Six Months Later"), playing Regina's ( Christina Moses ) father

Judith Light (ex-Karen) will star in the film DownLow

Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) shared on Instagram that she is directing a new movie called Dangerous Snow Day

Tuc Watkins (ex-David) will recur on Netflix's new comedy series Uncoupled as hedge fund manager Colin, who blindsides his partner by leaving him on his fiftieth birthday

Port Charles

Nolan North (ex-Chris) lends his voice to DC's Young Justice: Phantoms, playing Conner Kent and Giovanni Zatara

The Young and the Restless