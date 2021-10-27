Publish date:
Booked and Busy: One Life to Live Fan Fave to Recur on New Netflix Comedy Uncoupled
This week in Booked and Busy-ville, former One Life to Live fan fave Tuc Watkins (ex-David) is headed to a new Netflix comedy. He is set to recur on Uncoupled on Netflix, and we can't wait to see him in action again! Meanwhile, Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny, General Hospital) has been cast in two big projects, while ex-The Young and the Restless actress Alice Hunter, who played Jabot chemist Kerry Johnson, has booked a Freeform pilot. Check out all the details below!
All My Children
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) will produce the live-action Static Shock movie and will adapt HBO Max's Val Zod for DC Entertainment and Warner Bros Television via his Outlier Society production copany
- Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) lends her voice to DC's Young Justice: Phantoms, playing the magician Zatanna Zatara
- Colin Egglesfield (ex-Josh) will star in the holiday film A Christmas Witness, premiering Nov. 28 at 8 PM EST on ION and Bounce
- Leven Rambin (ex-Lily) will star in the thriller Homestead
- Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) lends his voice to Night of the Animated Dead
Another World
- Stephen Schnetzer (ex-Cass) stars in the new movie A Case of Blue, out now
As the World Turns
- Jennifer Ferrin (ex-Jennifer) will guest star on an episode of CBS' The Equalizer called "The People Aren’t Ready," playing D.A. Grafton; it airs Oct. 31 at 8 PM EST
- Zach Roerig (ex-Casey) stars in the holiday film A Christmas to Savour
- Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) will embark on the 2022 Dream Again tour, starting April 6, 2022
Days of Our Lives
- Casey Deidrick (ex-Chad) will star in the Hallmark film A Very Merry Bridesmaid, debuting Dec. 4 at 8 PM EST
- Emily O'Brien (Gwen) shared a clip of her directorial debut, the short film Too Close, on Instagram
- Patrika Darbo (ex-Nancy) stars in the film Loulou
General Hospital
- Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) will star in the crime feature Johnny & Clyde and the political thriller The MobKing
- Claire Coffee (ex-Nadine) will star in the holiday film A New Lease on Christmas, premiering Dec. 11 at 8 PM EST on ION and Bounce
One Life to Live
- Mario Van Peebles (ex-Doc) will recur on Season 4 of ABC's A Million Little Things, starting with the Nov. 3 episode ("“Six Months Later"), playing Regina's (Christina Moses) father
- Judith Light (ex-Karen) will star in the film DownLow
- Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) shared on Instagram that she is directing a new movie called Dangerous Snow Day
- Tuc Watkins (ex-David) will recur on Netflix's new comedy series Uncoupled as hedge fund manager Colin, who blindsides his partner by leaving him on his fiftieth birthday
Port Charles
- Nolan North (ex-Chris) lends his voice to DC's Young Justice: Phantoms, playing Conner Kent and Giovanni Zatara
The Young and the Restless
- Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) shared on Twitter that she is directing the TVOne film The Neighbor
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will headline the TV adaptation of the Isabel Allende novel The House of the Spirits, playing "passionate and courageous" Blanca Trueba
- Darius McCrary (ex-Malcolm) and Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will star in the thriller True to the Game 3, out Dec. 3; Fox will also star in the holiday film The Christmas Thief, premiering Dec. 5 at 8 PM EST on ION and Bounce
- Alice Hunter (ex-Kerry) will star in the Freeform comedy pilot What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding
- Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) will appear in the psychological thriller Night Night